Watch: Jason Holder picks up 4 wickets back-to-back in fifth T20I versus England

Jason Holder donned the hero's cap as he scalped four wickets in consecutive deliveries to help West Indies defeat England by 17 runs in the fifth T20I match in Barbados. In the process, he also became the first West Indies bowler to take a T20I hat-trick.

Holder's sensational spell helped the Caribbean side defeat England 3-2 in the series decider. England required 20 runs in the final over and Holder was given the responsibility to keep the Three Lions at bay, by West Indies captain Keiron Pollard.

Ironically, Holder didn't begin the over well, as he overstepped and ended up giving a free-hit to England. Thankfully, Chris Jordan, who is a bowler by trade was at strike, and Holders' blushes were spared.

He then kept Jordan at bay in the free-hit ball and dismissed Jordan in the very next delivery.

Then, Sam Billing came on strike, the English batsman had played well up until that point but he also ended up giving away, as he tried to hit a maximum but could only find West Indies fielder Hayden Walsh who took a second consecutive catch, having also taken Jordan's catch earlier.

Jason Holder notched a historic hat-trick in the fourth ball of the over, as Adil Rashid also tried to go big but couldn't hand a plump catch to Odean Smith.

Holder though, playing in his hometown wasn't done, as he clean bowled Saqib Mahmood to clinch a double-hattrick, and also a fifer on the day, finishing with his career-best figures of 5/27.

Here is a video of Jason Holder's four-wicket mayhem:

What a match Jason holder last over 4 balls 4 wkts

Caribbean team won the final match and series by 3-2

England need last over 18 runs #WestIndies champion pic.twitter.com/SubIDtb46M — Malik Naveed (@NaveedMasoom1) January 30, 2022

Jason Holder became the first West Indies bowler to take a T20I hat-trick and the fourth bowler from the Island-nation to register a fifer in T20I cricket.

Having won the T20I series against England 3-2, the West Indies will now visit India to contest in a three-match ODI series and a T20I series of as many games from February 6-20.