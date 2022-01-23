IPL 2022 mega auction: Shikhar Dhawan on wishlist of THESE 5 franchises

Shikhar Dhawan could spark a bidding war in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction after his recent good run for Team India.
Delhi Capitals (DC) must have been feeling a little bad after they decided to let go of Shikhar Dhawan and the veteran is wreaking havoc in the blue jersey of Team India. 'Gabbar's timely return for India could well spark a bidding war in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction next month. Having scored most runs for India since 2020, there will be no shortage of suitors for Dhawan. Here, we take a look at five potential buyers who might have Shikhar Dhawan on top of their wishlist:
1. Mumbai Indians
Keeping aside the recent resurgence of Shikhar Dhawan, the southpaw has played 192 games in IPL so far, with 5784 runs to his name. He joined Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2019 but was released ahead of this season's player auction. Hailing from Delhi, Dhawan has already played for Mumbai Indians (MI) between 2009-10 and could be heading back as the defending champions had let go of Quinton de Kock, and honestly, what could be better than uniting the duo of Dhawan and Rohit Sharma again?
2. Kolkata Knight Riders
Shikhar Dhawan has scored over 1000 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. They must be well-aware of the veteran's batting prowess by now and having released Shubman Gill, the Kolkata based franchise must be on the lookout for a replacement. With Shikhar Dhawan's experience, he would not only boost KKR's batting lineup but could well lead the franchise in the upcoming IPL season as well.
3. Lucknow IPL Franchise
The RPSG-group owned Lucknow Franchise has already garnered attention for roping in KL Rahul as their skipper for the upcoming IPL season. They could further boost their ranks by signing Shikhar Dhawan and then building their lineup around the two batsmen. Dhawan's IPL experience means he could be a very attractive proposition for the yet un-named Lucknow IPL franchise.
4. Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be a new-look side in the upcoming IPL season and they certainly wouldn't put a foot wrong if they go all-out for Shikhar Dhawan. The left-hander would bring his batting as well as leadership qualities on board and would help the Rajasthan Royals end their long-awaited title drought.
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be eyeing a replacement for the likes of Devdutt Paddikal and AB de Villiers, having retained the likes of Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, RCB could also line up Shikhar Dhawan and their batting would be sorted. Dhawan's rapport with Kohli would also sort out the captaincy issue at RCB, and with his ability to open the innings, Dhawan would also allow the likes of Kohli and Maxwell to play in their favoured batting slots and wreak havoc.