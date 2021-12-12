IPL 2022 mega auction date, time, retained players list, retention rules - Latest updates

IPL 2022 mega auction date, time latest updates: The IPL 2022 mega auction is likely to be held in December last week or in the first week of January 2022. It is to be noted that all 8 existing teams have already submitted their retention list to the BCCI. Apart from the 8 existing teams, IPL 2022 will saw the participation of 2 new teams - Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Some big names in the IPL were released by the IPL franchises ahead of the release of rentention list. The likes of KL Rahul, David Warner, Rashid Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and many others known names were not retained by the 8 exisitng IPL teams and these players will now go under the hammer during the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.

IPL 2022 Auction Date And Time

The BCCI is yet to announce the date and time of IPL 2022 mega auction. But sources claimed that the IPL 2022 auction would take place in the first week of January 2022.

IPL 2022 salary purse

The BCCI has increased the salary purse for IPL 2022 auction from Rs 85 crore to Rs 90 crore per team. The 8 teams were allowed to retain either 4, 3, 2, or 1 player or no players at all.

IPL 2022 Retained Players List

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)– Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr), MS Dhoni (12 cr), Moeen Ali (8cr), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (6cr)

Delhi Capitals (DC)– Rishabh Pant (16cr), Axar Patel (9cr), Prithvi Shaw (7.5cr), and Anrich Nortje (6.5cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)– Andre Russell (12cr), Venkatesh Iyer (8cr), Varun Chakravarthy (8cr), and Sunil Narine (6cr)

Mumbai Indians (MI)– Rohit Sharma (16cr), Jasprit Bumrah (12cr), Suryakumar Yadav (8cr), and Kieron Pollard (6cr)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)– Mayank Agarwal (14cr), and Arshdeep Singh (4cr)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)– Sanju Samson (14cr), Jos Buttler (10cr), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (4cr)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)– Virat Kohli (15cr), Glenn Maxwell (11cr), and Mohammed Siraj (7cr)

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)– Kane Williamson (14cr), Umran Malik (4cr) and Abdul Samad (4cr)

IPL 2022 Retention Rules

As per the IPL 2022 retention rules, the two new franchises have the option to target 3 players- 2 domestic and 1 overseas- from December 1 to December 25. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are allowed to pick the players from the pool of released players by the 8 franchises.



IPL 2022 Auction Purse Value Of All Teams

Punjab Kings (PBKS) – 72 Crore

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) – 68 Crore

Rajasthan Royals (RR) – 62 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) – 57 Crore

Mumbai Indians (MI) – 48 Crore

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) – 48 Crore

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – 48 Crore

Delhi Capitals (DC) – 47.5 Crore

Lucknow- 90 Crore

Ahmedabad– 90 Crore