IPL 2022: Hilarious scenes as cat interrupts play during PBKS vs RCB match, video viral

In a shocking incident on Friday, a cat was spotted sitting on the sightscreen during PBKS vs RCB match as Faf du Plessis was seen halting play.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 13, 2022, 10:49 PM IST

Cat interrupts play during PBKS vs RCB

The Indian Premier League (IPL) continues to serve up incredible stories, one after another. In another shocking incident on Friday, a cat interrupted play during the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challenges Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium. 

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was seen asking to halt play as the cat sat on the sightscreen. Du Plessis asked the umpires to intervene, and as soon as the incident was seen on cameras, fans were also bewildered by the same. 

A video of the incident is now going viral on social media:

More to follow...

