IPL 2022: Meet Harpreet Brar, PBKS bowler who once wished Mia Khalifa happy birthday

Harpreet Brar came into limelight for wishing Mia Khalifa on her birthday

Punjab Kings squared off against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday in a must-win game for both sides, at the Brabourne Stadium. PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal made one change to his playing XI, Harpreet Brar came into the lineup, in place of Sandeep Sharma.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis meanwhile didn't make any change to his playing XI, and he also won the toss and chose to bowl first. In recent times, Brabourne Stadium's pitch has assisted the spinners, which could be one reason why Brar was brought into the playing XI against RCB.

For the unversed, Harpreet Brar had earlier hogged the limelight in 2021, when he dismissed Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers in a single game.

But that's not the only incident for which fans might remember Brar. The youngster infamously had once wished adult star Mia Khalifa on her birthday, after which fans had pulled his leg on social media.

The Indian cricketer had wished Mia a happy birthday on February 11, 2021. "Belated Happy Birthday @miakhalifa," he wrote on Twitter.

In no time, Brar's birthday wish had gone viral, as fans were bemused at the whole scenario.

Who is Harpreet Brar, PBKS youngster who was brought into the playing XI vs RCB?

Hailing from a small town named Moga in Punjab, Harpreet Brar is a hard-hitting lower-order batsman and a left-arm spinner by trade.

At the age of 23, he was picked up by Punjab Kings for the first time in IPL auction, in 2019, for a price of INR 20 lakh. In his 12-match IPL career, Brar has managed to pick up just five wickets, all of which came in 2021.

Coincidentally, three of those wickets were Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. How Punjab would love for the youngster to repeat his heroics of last year.