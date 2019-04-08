IPL 2019 Results: Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders- updated after RR vs KKR match

Kolkata Knight Riders rose to the top of the IPL 2019 points table after an easy eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match on Sunday. The win, which took KKR to the top of the table with eight points from five matches (4 wins and 1 loss), was the best of this season in terms of number of balls to spare.

Chennai Super Kings went down to second in table followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

There was no end to Royal Challengers Bangalore's woeful run this IPL as the Virat Kohli-led side suffered its sixth straight defeat against Delhi Capitals. Delhi are now fifth in the table above Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

A total of eight teams are playing in IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IPL 2019: All Results

1. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win by 7 wickets

2. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win by 6 wickets

3. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals (DC) win by 37 runs

4. Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs

5. Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets

6. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 28 runs

7. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Indians win by 6 runs

8. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets

9. Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Kings Xi Punjab win by 8 wickets

10. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Capitals win the one-over eliminator

11. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sunrisers win by 118 runs

12. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Chennai Super Kings win by 8 runs

13. Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs

14. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets

15. Mumbai Indias vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Indians win by 37 runs

16. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets

17. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets

18. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: Chennai Super Kings win by 22 runs

19. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs

20. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals win by 4 wickets

21. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 8 wickets

IPL 2019 Points Table

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE TEAMS M W L Pts NRR Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 5 4 1 8 +1.058 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 5 4 1 8 +0.159 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 5 3 2 6 +1.000 Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 3 2 6 +0.342 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 6 +0.131 Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) 5 3 2 6 -0.094 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 4 1 3 2 -0.848 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 5 0 5 0 -1.453

IPL 2019 Most Runs

IPL 2019 ORANGE CAP POS PLAYERS TEAM M RUNS HS 1 David Warner Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 279 100* 2 Jonny Bairstow Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 262 114 3 Shreyas Iyer Delhi Capitals 6 215 67 4 Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders 5 207 62 5 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 203 84 6 Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals 6 176 78* 7 Jos Buttler Rajasthan Royals 5 176 69 8 AB de Villiers Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 173 70* 9 Robin Uthappa Kolkata Knight Riders 5 172 67* 10 Parthiv Patel Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 172 67

IPL 2019 Most Wickets

IPL 2019 PURPLE CAP POS PLAYER TEAM M WICKETS ECO 1 Kagiso Rabada Delhi Capitals 6 11 7.57 2 Yuzvendra Chahal Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 9 6.45 3 Shreyas Gopal Rajasthan Royals 5 8 6.38 4 Mohammad Nabi Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 7 3.75 5 Imran Tahir Chennai Super Kings 5 7 5.39 6 Dwyane Bravo Chennai Super Kings 4 7 9.37 7 Alzarri Joseph Mumbai Indians 1 6 3.27 8 R Ashwin Kings XI Punjab 5 6 7.35 9 Sandeep Sharma Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 6 7.65 10 Chris Morris Delhi Capitals 3 6 9.48

*Updated at 11.59 pm on April 7