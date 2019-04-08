IPL 2019 Results: Points table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders- updated after RR vs KKR match
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are at the top of IPL 2019 points table after 21 matches.
Kagiso Rabada leads the race for Purple Cap , AFP
Written By
Kolkata Knight Riders rose to the top of the IPL 2019 points table after an easy eight-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match on Sunday. The win, which took KKR to the top of the table with eight points from five matches (4 wins and 1 loss), was the best of this season in terms of number of balls to spare.
Chennai Super Kings went down to second in table followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.
There was no end to Royal Challengers Bangalore's woeful run this IPL as the Virat Kohli-led side suffered its sixth straight defeat against Delhi Capitals. Delhi are now fifth in the table above Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.
A total of eight teams are playing in IPL 2019: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
IPL 2019: All Results
Here are the Indian Premier League 2019 match results so far
1. Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) win by 7 wickets
2. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) win by 6 wickets
3. Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals (DC) win by 37 runs
4. Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs
5. Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets
6. Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 28 runs
7. Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Indians win by 6 runs
8. Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets
9. Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Kings Xi Punjab win by 8 wickets
10. Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Delhi Capitals win the one-over eliminator
11. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Sunrisers win by 118 runs
12. Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals: Chennai Super Kings win by 8 runs
13. Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs
14. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets
15. Mumbai Indias vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Indians win by 37 runs
16. Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets
17. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
18. Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: Chennai Super Kings win by 22 runs
19. Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians win by 40 runs
20. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals win by 4 wickets
21. Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Kolkata Knight Riders win by 8 wickets
IPL 2019 Points Table
Here are the latest team standings in Indian Premier League 2019
|TEAMS
|M
|W
|L
|Pts
|NRR
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+1.058
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+0.159
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+1.000
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.342
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|6
|3
|3
|6
|+0.131
|Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)
|5
|3
|2
|6
|-0.094
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|4
|1
|3
|2
|-0.848
|Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)
|5
|0
|5
|0
|-1.453
IPL 2019 Most Runs
IPL 2019 Orange Cap: Here's the list of top run scorers of Indian Premier League 12
|POS
|PLAYERS
|TEAM
|M
|RUNS
|HS
|1
|David Warner
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|279
|100*
|2
|Jonny Bairstow
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|262
|114
|3
|Shreyas Iyer
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|215
|67
|4
|Andre Russell
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|207
|62
|5
|Virat Kohli
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|203
|84
|6
|Rishabh Pant
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|176
|78*
|7
|Jos Buttler
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|176
|69
|8
|AB de Villiers
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|173
|70*
|9
|Robin Uthappa
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|172
|67*
|10
|Parthiv Patel
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|172
|67
IPL 2019 Most Wickets
IPL 2019 Purple Cap: Here's the list of top wicket-takers of Indian Premier League 12
|POS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|M
|WICKETS
|ECO
|1
|Kagiso Rabada
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|11
|7.57
|2
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|5
|9
|6.45
|3
|Shreyas Gopal
|Rajasthan Royals
|5
|8
|6.38
|4
|Mohammad Nabi
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|3
|7
|3.75
|5
|Imran Tahir
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|7
|5.39
|6
|Dwyane Bravo
|Chennai Super Kings
|4
|7
|9.37
|7
|Alzarri Joseph
|Mumbai Indians
|1
|6
|3.27
|8
|R Ashwin
|Kings XI Punjab
|5
|6
|7.35
|9
|Sandeep Sharma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|6
|7.65
|10
|Chris Morris
|Delhi Capitals
|3
|6
|9.48
*Updated at 11.59 pm on April 7