Indian Skipper KL Rahul wins the toss in the 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe and opts to bat first

India vs Zimbabwe

India has already won the first two ODI's of this three-match series and will be looking for a whitewash while leading to the Asia cup. Whereas, Zimbabwe will be chasing for the first time in this series and will look forward to ending the series on a high note.

READ: Dhanashree Verma gives 'real life updates' amid separation rumors, Yuzvendra Chahal calls her 'my woman'

Indian team made 2 changes to their playing XI from the previous match as they bring in Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan in place of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Speaking at the toss, the Indian skipper said, " We'll bat first. Just want to challenge ourselves. I've been short of playing time so I'm eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle. Siraj has been very good for the last couple of seasons, he's done well for his franchise and he's brought that form into the ODI game as well. He's very good when there's a bit of a moment on the surface. A couple of changes - Siraj and Prasidh miss out, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan come in".

READ: Pakistan wins the nail-biting 3rd ODI against Netherlands by 9 runs, takes the series

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI playing XI

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava