India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma partnership on verge of achieving big record against Windies in ODIs

With the first ODI match being washed out and in the second Team India completely outplaying the West Indies, the third ODI is an important match for the Windies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 14, 2019, 10:23 AM IST

With the first ODI match being washed out and in the second Team India completely outplaying the West Indies, the third ODI is an important match for the Windies.

After scoring 279 runs in the first innings, India bowled out the Windies for 202 to win the rain-affected match by 59 runs (DLS). India took a 1-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series. 

Virat Kohli played an all-important knock in India’s win after scoring his 42nd century in the 50-over format. Now another record awaits for the Indian captain.

Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma need just 27 to complete 1000 runs partnership against the West Indies in ODIs. 

Their 50-run stand for the second wicket in the 2nd ODI also helped them move past Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to post the most number of 50-run stand for India in this format.

Rumours of a rift between the two have been doing the rounds since the World Cup but they have maintained a consistent understanding when it comes to the field.

Talking about the 2nd ODI, Kohli said, “It was challenging as it rained in the day time, so it was hot and humid. Honestly, I was tired when I reached a score of 65, but the situation demanded me to work hard for the team.

“It was important for me to stay at the crease. As a team, we try that one of our top three batsmen goes on to play a big knock. Shikhar and Rohit have done that for us in the past, but today they couldn’t score so it was important one should go on to score big innings.”

