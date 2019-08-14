India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Trinidad weather forecast - Will rain affect the final match of the ODI series?

While rain played a spoilsport during the ICC World Cup, it has continued to interrupt games in India's tour of West Indies.

There were stoppages during the T20 international (T20I) series while the first One Day International (ODI) was deemed as a no result due to rain. Even in the second ODI in Port of Spain, there was a rain delay and the West Indies were given a reduced target to chase against India.

So how would the weather play when both teams take the field in the 3rd and final ODI at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain in Trinidad?

3rd ODI:

According to Accuweather, it is likely to remain cloudy for the better part of the day.

Rain might again play spoilsport as showers are predicted during the middle part of the match.

Chances of rain are around 52% in Port of Spain while the maximum temperature expected is to be 34 degree Celsius.

Match summary:

With no rain, the Windies do have a shot at making a comeback in the ODI series with a win, but if rain interrupts and if the match is washed then it could be curtains for the hosts.

Squads:

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies (From): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (C), Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, John Campbell, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach.