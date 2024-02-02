India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match tickets to be sold via public ballot, price starts at Rs...

The ticket sales for the T20 World Cup 2024 has gone live with ICC introducing a public ballot, which will officially close on February 7.

The eagerly awaited T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled from June 1st to June 29th, is now open for ticket sales, featuring an innovative public ballot system introduced by the ICC.

The tournament, boasting a record 55 matches across nine dynamic cities—three in the United States and six in the Caribbean—anticipates a surge in ticket demand. To ensure fairness, the ICC has implemented a public ticket ballot system, providing every fan with an equal opportunity to secure seats for the games.

How does the public ballot for T20 World Cup 2024 tickets work?

In contrast to traditional first-come-first-served approaches, this ballot system guarantees that every application submitted within the seven-day window, closing at 11:59 PM Antigua Standard Time on February 7th, 2024, stands an equal chance of success. Fans can apply for up to six tickets per match, with no restrictions on the number of matches they can attend, enabling a fully immersive experience in the tournament's excitement.

Embracing inclusivity and accessibility, ticket pricing is carefully structured, starting at just $6 and capped at $25, ensuring a wide spectrum of cricket fans can partake in the thrill of the sport.

Following the ballot period, any unclaimed tickets will be available for general purchase on February 22nd through the official website, tickets.t20worldcup.com. Successful ballot applicants will receive email notifications outlining the matches for which they have secured tickets, along with a link to complete their purchase. Failure to finalize payments within the specified timeframe will result in ticket re-release into the general pool for sale, following a first-come-first-served basis.

How much will tickets for India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match cost?

For the India-Pakistan match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, tickets in the Standard category would cost Rs 14,500. Meanwhile, tickets in Standard Plus category would cost Rs 24,863 and tickets in the Premium category would cost Rs 33,148.

India's group schedule at T20 World Cup 2024:

India vs Ireland - June 5 in New York

India vs Pakistan - June 9 in New York

India vs USA - June 12 in New York

India vs Canada - June 15 in Florida