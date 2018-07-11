India v/s England ODI series: Virat Kohli or KL Rahul at No.3? Rohit Sharma weighs in

Headlines

BB OTT 2: Aashika Bhatia breaks down after being tagged 'zero', Pooja Bhatt slams contestants' 'insensitive' behaviour

Manipur violence: Mentally ill women caught in crossfire of tribe wars? Brutal murder sparks fresh terror

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

Rs 2,000 Notes Withdrawn From Circulation: RBI Governor clarifies decision; answers all questions

Apple Vision Pro: Apple unveils Vision Pro, everything you need to know about it

Manipur Violence: Gunfight between militants and security forces underway in Imphal

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeCricket

Cricket

India v/s England ODI series: Virat Kohli or KL Rahul at No.3? Rohit Sharma weighs in

Kohli has a phenomenal record batting at No 3 but Rahul has impressed one and all with his performance in the T20 Internationals coming one down.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 08:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

KL Rahul has made a case for himself in the shorter formats with a string of good scores but his batting position against England in the three-match ODI series will primarily depend on where skipper Virat Kohli wants to bat, said Indian team's vice captain Rohit Sharma.

Kohli has a phenomenal record batting at No 3 but Rahul has impressed one and all with his performance in the T20 Internationals coming one down. The skipper dropped himself at No 4 for the T20s against Ireland and England but it will be interesting if he follows the same strategy in the 50 over format too.

"Speaking of Rahul batting at 3 or 4, I don't know where he'll bat in ODIs. Certainly he has been in great form. We have got to see on Thursday where he actually bats. It will either be No 3 or 4. I don't know where the captain wants to bat. That will be the most important question," Rohit said on the eve of the first ODI against England.

 

Rohit was all praise for Rahul's ability to play match winning knocks. "I think Rahul's a quality player -- wherever he bats he will make an impact for sure. I think he's looking forward to this opportunity. He has waited for a long time. He certainly wants to make an impact. And we have seen how good he had been batting recently. So he will be eager to go out there and make an impact," he added.

Kohli's deputy was all praise for India's young brigade for learning to come up trumps in pressure situations. "It has been striking to observe the new boys come up with match-winning performances. Kuldeep (Yadav), (Yuzvendra) Chahal, Hardik (Pandya), (KL) Rahul, (Jasprit) Bumrah, these five to six boys have taken a lot of responsibilities in the last one year.

"When you see these boys performing we felt happy because to come in new and take up the responsibility is not really easy, as we ourselves have experienced. These guys give us responsibility, put us under pressure and we will succeed. The team goal is only to win wherever we play, perform whether we are seniors or juniors," Rohit was effusive in his praise.

 

While he is expecting high-scoring games, the stylish Mumbaikar made it clear that a team can't go into bat with a target of 400 plus in mind. The question was asked in the context of England's tall scores in recent times including a world record total of 481 against Australia.

"When you are playing on pitches like that (flat tracks), you like to chase preferably and this (Indian) team prefers to chase. But the toss is not in your control and if you bat first, you don't go out looking at scoring 400 runs. You bat normally, see how it goes and see where you are after 30 overs, and then analyse thereafter. England is a very good team and are ranked no 1. It won't be easy for us to come out and snatch a victory. We have to be at our best and hopefully that will give us the result we want," Rohit was respectful about the home team's abilities in the 50 over format.

Rohit dropped broad hints that chinaman Kuldeep Yadav will make a comeback in the playing XI after being dropped in the third T20 International at Bristol. "Kuldeep is an attacking option, wherever he plays. It depends entirely on the coach and captain what combination we play. Unfortunately, he missed out on playing at Bristol. He gives us the attacking option in this format and it is a little longer format compared to T20. He will be bowling 10 overs, hopefully he can extract turn and bounce which he did in South Africa," he seemed hopeful.

 

On a personal note, Rohit is happy to start off well having hit a 97 against Ireland and a century in the decider against England. "It was important whenever you start a tour you start on a positive note. It was important for me to strike form as early as possible. After IPL, I hadn't played at all, so it was important for me to strike form as early as I could. I was happy I could do that and more importantly win the series," he said.

With the World Cup scheduled in England next year, this will be a good preparation in terms of gauging the conditions, feels Rohit. "Since the World Cup is going to be played in this part of the world, in terms of preparation, it is going to be important for us to see where we stand as a team, in terms of our combination and what sort of targets are going to be available for us.

"The recent England versus Australia series were really high scoring matches. We have played some good cricket in the ODIs in the last year or so, in and out of India. This tour brings another challenge for us and see where we stand as a team, and what we need to do to move forward," Rohit concluded.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi on Manipur, Rafale; BJP calls him 'frustrated dynast'

Tomato price hike: Major relief for Delhi-NCR, tomato rates dropped to Rs 80 amid vegetable inflation

IIT Delhi signs MoU for campus in Abu Dhabi, to offer courses from January 2024

First Indian cricketer to bag major Bollywood role, it’s not Sunil Gavaskar, Ajay Jadeja, Vinod Kambli or Salil Ankola

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her cleavage in multi-coloured gown at IIFA Rocks 2023, see bold photos

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE