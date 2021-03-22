India vs England 1st ODI, Pune: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch and weather report

After a pulsating T20I series in Ahmedabad, the action shifts to Pune for three ODIs between India and England. The hosts have 2 of the three formats and will look to repeat the trick in the ODIs as well.

While Virat Kohli and Co are in the 2nd spot in the ICC rankings and Rohit Sharma's good form could be beneficial for India. The side's bowling attack is also finding their feet and hopes are high.

As for England, they will be looking to salvage some lost pride in the ODIs. The English side doesn't have many new faces from the side featured in the T20Is.

India vs England Pune weather forecast

A warm day in Pune with an average temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius. Some cloud cover expected in the afternoon.

India vs England Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium Pitch Report

The Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium is generally a high-scoring venue. The ball is likely to skid on nicely onto the bat and the pacers should get the ball to move around. As the match progresses, spinners should also have a say.

Batting first would be the ideal choice although conditions shouldn't change much throughout the game. A score of 270-280 is good at this venue, although both teams can breach the 300-run mark.

India vs England Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur.

England: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan and Matt Parkinson.