India vs Australia: Off-field incidents will not affect team's motivation to go for win in Brisbane, says Vikram Rathour

The Indian cricket team is gearing up for the Brisbane Test against Australia but their arrival here has not been without problems. A couple of weeks ago, there was a big cloud over the Gabba Test after India had expressed their reservations over a hard quarantine. The comments in the aftermath from the shadow health minister Ros Bates and Queensland sports minister also did not go down well with the Indian cricket team and the BCCI. When Ajinkya Rahane's Indian cricket team arrived in Brisbane, the hotel that they were put up in was not 'up to international standard' and it needed some intervention from the BCCI to smooth out the details with Cricket Australia. With the Indian cricket team living in a bio-bubble for close to five months, the mental health of some of the players might be a spot of concern.

However, in the pre-match press conference which was attended by batting coach Vikram Rathour, any notion that the Indian cricket team would be distracted by the off-field incidents was brushed aside. Responding to a question by DNA, Vikram Rathour said there was no question of the team suffering a dip in motivation. "You don't need housekeeping and room service to boost your motivation. You are playing Australia in Australia. They have the best bowling attack in the world. That itself is enough to boost your motivation. Initially, there was an issue but BCCI has been constantly in touch with Cricket Australia," Rathour said.

The Indian cricket team is plagued with injuries to players like Ravindra Jadeja, Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah. While the team management will take a call on whether Bumrah will be available for the Brisbane Test, Ravindra Jadeja has been certainly ruled out while Hanuma Vihari, the hero of the Sydney Test along with Ravichandran Ashwin, is all but ruled out. However, Vikram Rathour believes that this will not impact the momentum of the side.

"I don't believe in momentums. We have the ability. With or without injuries, the 11 players that India will put up in Brisbane will get a chance for they deserve it. If we play to our potential, we will do well," Vikram Rathour said.

Ample preparation time, tackling Nathan Lyon

India has been in Australia since November, playing three ODIs and three T20Is before the Tests. Traditionally, Brisbane is always the first Test of the international home summer in Australia but due to the coronavirus situation and the scenario in Queensland slightly stricter, the Brisbane Test has become the final Test of the summer. Vikram Rathour believes that this has given the Indian team more time to cope with the pace and bounce that will be there on the Gabba deck.

"On this tour, we have gotten a lot of time. We had a lot of practice sessions and we prepared well. You expect more bounce and pace in Brisbane. The belief is there that the boys will handle it well," Rathour said.

However, the Indian cricket team has achieved great success against Nathan Lyon, who is a vital member of the Australian bowling attack. Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have achieved tremendous success while Mitchell Starc has been wayward but Nathan Lyon has endured a poor time, managing just six wickets at an average of 57. Rathore outlined the strategy that the Indian cricket team has employed in countering Australia's most successful offspinner.

"The discussion (to counter Lyon) started during the lockdown as we realised this was a very important series. The boys were ready and they were prepared. We have executed the game plans well. We have batted well against him rather than him bowling poorly," Vikram Rathour said.

India would be aiming to become the first nation since the West Indies in 1988 to beat Australia in their fortress of the Gabba. Since that loss in 1988, Australia has drawn seven and won 25 games in Brisbane.