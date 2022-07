IND-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction: Fantasy tips for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd ODI in Pallekele

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will hope to seal the series during the 2nd ODI on Monday

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur played a captain's knock as she led from the front in Indian Women's cricket team's previous match against Sri Lanka women. In the second ODI, the Indian eves will be hoping for another win and thus seal the three-match ODI series.

Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma were the pick of the bowlers for India, while Deepti played a crucial role with the bat as well.

Captain Harmanpreet too chipped in with 1 wicket and then went on to play a 44-run knock. The Indian women's cricket team suffered a collapse but Deepti and Pooja Vastrakar led their side across the line.

Dream11 Prediction – India Women vs Sri Lanka Women – 2nd ODI

IND W vs SL W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for India Women vs Sri Lanka Women

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Nilakshi de Silva, Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma (c)

All-rounders: Chamari Atapattu, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (vc)

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

IND W vs SL W Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Details

The match begins at 10:00 AM IST and will take place at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele on Monday, July 04, 2022. The match can be live-streamed on 27thsports.com and FanCode app.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe Inoka Ranaweera, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani, Tharika Sewwandi