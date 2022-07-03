Virat Kohli unimpressed after umpire stops Mohd Shami, says 'ball ke beech mein..'

Virat Kohli appears unhappy with umpires after Mohd Shami was stopped midway through his stride

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli wasn't too happy with umpire Aleem Dar as he stopped Mohammed Shami mid-way through his bowling stride. While Kohli may not captain India anymore, but he is still one of the most experienced players in the Indian side and his leadership skills were on display once again on Day 2.

The 33-year-old quickly came to his teammate's defence and made his complaints clear after Shami was stopped abruptly as he was mid-way through his bowling action.

During England's first innings, shortly after the dismissal of Alex Lees, it started to drizzle in Edgbaston. The umpires thought that play had to be stopped, but by the time Aleem Dar received the message to halt the proceeding, it was already too late as Shami was mid-way through his bowling stride.

READ| 'Kohli ne Pant banwa diya': Virender Sehwag feels Virat's sledging got the best out of Jonny Bairstow

The umpire thus tried to stop Shami, as he put his hand out, but the Indian pacer came in steaming in and had already reached near of his crease.

Virat Kohli thus appeared miffed from the umpire's act as his hand was half out to stop Shami, and even though the batsman Zak Crawley saw it, and moved aside, Shami was already in motion by that point in time.

The Indian pacer delivered the ball, however, afterwards, Kohli was quick to express his displeasure to Aleem Dar as his complaint was caught on the stump mics.

READ| IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli caught sledging Jonny Bairstow on stump mic, watch viral video

"Ball ke beech mein kaise bol sakta hai? (How can he say in the middle of a delivery?)" Kohli was heard saying.

Notably, the call to halt play had come from the square-leg umpire Richard Kettleborough, as he thought the rain was already too heavy for the play to continue. Subsequently, once everyone made their way off the pitch, India's former captain was spotted having an animated exchange with both the umpires.