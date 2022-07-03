'Darkest phase of Kohli's career': Netizens react after Virat suffers another unlucky dismissal

Virat Kohli suffered another unlucky dismissal in the second innings on Day 3 at Edgbaston, and netizens feel he's in the darkest phase of his career.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has endured a torrid time with the bat, for the past couple of months. While the burden of captaincy isn't on Kohli's shoulders now, he continues to underwhelm, with another unlucky dismissal on Sunday infuriating his fans on Twitter.

The 33-year-old was in the midst of all the action on Day 3, as he had a heated exchange with Jonny Bairstow, and it was Kohli who then took a catch of the Englishman to bring an end to his centurion knock.

Earlier, in India's first innings, the Delhi-born batsman suffered an unlucky dismissal as he was caught in two minds about whether to play the ball or not, as it deflected off Kohli's bat and struck the stumps. In his second bite at the cherry, he fared little better as he could only muster up 20 runs in 40 balls.

The dismissal, once again proved that Kohli may have run out of luck. Facing England skipper Ben Stokes, who delivered a bouncer, Kohli who had played with incredibly discipline up until that point could only edge the ball to the wicketkeeper behind the stumps.

While Sam Billings spilt the catch, Joe Root stood towards his right, and he flung out a hand, and the ball just stuck in it.

After Kohli's dismissal netizens feared that he may be in the 'darkest phase' of his career, while others wanted him dropped.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Probably the darkest phase of @imVkohli career #INDvENG — John Banega Don... (@drjay512) July 3, 2022

#ENGvsIND



An Answer sheet of school exam of average Virat kohli fan : pic.twitter.com/hrtU3n73ed — Johns. (@CricCrazyJ0hns) July 3, 2022

Sam Billings missed the Virat Kohli's catch but Joe Root grabs it in first slip - Not only form, luck is also completely against Virat. pic.twitter.com/ahEf8fca8E — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about the match, at the time of writing, India had scored 123/4, with Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara continuing to add to India's huge lead of 255 runs.