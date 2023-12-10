Headlines

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I: Shreyanka, Mandhana shine as India beat England by 5 wickets for consolation win

Young Indian spinners Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque showcased their exceptional skills, each claiming three wickets.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

The Indian women's cricket team achieved an exhilarating five-wicket victory over England in the third T20I match held in Mumbai on Sunday, December 10. The match, although inconsequential in terms of the series outcome, witnessed the outstanding performance of young spinners Shreyanka Patil and Saika Ishaque, who skillfully dismissed the English team for a mere 126 runs. 

Additionally, the star batter Smriti Mandhana played a brilliant innings, leading India to conclude the series with a 1-2 loss.

Despite already conceding the series, India faced an additional setback as they lost the toss in the final game, compelling them to bowl first at the renowned Wankhede Stadium. 

England, on the other hand, made four changes to their lineup, introducing Maia Bouchier, Danielle Gibson, Bess Heath, and Mahika Gaur. Meanwhile, Amanjot Kaur replaced the all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar as the sole change for India.

