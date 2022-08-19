IND vs ZIM: Watch Ishan Kishan's reaction after he gets attacked by a bug during national anthem

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has been in the news lately owing to his cryptic reaction after missing out on India's Asia Cup 2022 squad. Despite being the second-highest run-scorer in T20I in 2022, Kishan was axed and later he vented his frustration out on social media. The youngster would be inching to give a good account of himself during the India vs Zimbabwe ODI series.

While Kishan didn't get the chance to bat during the first ODI in Harare on Thursday, he got into trouble earlier in the match after being attacked by a bug! Yes, you heard that right, during the time when India and Zimbabwe's national anthems were being played, an insect attacked Ishan.

The southpaw was spotted ducking after he realized that he was being attacked by a bug. Kishan's reaction meanwhile has been going viral all over the internet.

A video of the incident was posted by a user on Twitter, wherein Kishan can be seen standing alongside Kuldeep Yadav as he was singing the national anthem. He was then attacked by the bug, and all this while Kuldeep continued to sing the anthem as he paid no heed to whatever happened nearby him.

Despite having scored 430 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 130.30, Kishan was snubbed from India's Asia Cup squad, but he remains positive and wants to prove himself.

"I feel that what selectors do is fair. They put a lot of thought while selecting players as to who should be given the opportunity and where. It is a positive for me because if I am not selected, I will work harder and score more runs. When selectors will have confidence in me, they will obviously keep me in the team," said the youngster.

The second ODI between India and Zimbabwe is slated to be played on Saturday, August 20, with India looking to wrap up the series with another commanding display.