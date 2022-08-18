Deepak Chahar responds to Rohan Gavaskar's 'Rusty' comment after India's 10 wicket victory over Zimbabwe

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar made a sensational return to international cricket as KL Rahul-led Team India thrashed Zimbabwe in the 1st One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series on Thursday.

READ: Mohammed Siraj to play for Warwickshire for their last three games in the ongoing County Championship

Chahar, who played his first international match in six months after a long injury lay-off, was the pick of the bowlers in the series opener between the two teams at Harare. Chahar-inspired Team India hammered the hosts by 10 wickets in the 1st ODI at the Harare Sports Club.

He was named the player of the match in the game and during the post-match presentation, he was told commentator Rohan Gavaskar had pointed out that he looked “rusty.”

“I think the word ‘rusty’ came into the commentary, that might have been Rohan Gavaskar who said that. He will claim it anyway. But how did you feel? The more you bowled, the more you found your rhythm?” presenter Alan Wilkins asked Chahar in the presentation.

READ: "Work more on fitness if you want to play till 36-37 mate", Netizens troll Pakistani skipper Babar Azam over his weight

Responding to the remark, pacer Chahar chuckled and explained that he played 4-5 games before playing his first match for Team India following the long injury lay-off. “Before coming here, I played some practice games. I played 4-5 games. But, when you are playing for your country, you have to give your 100 percent. I think the body and mind were not working together in the first few overs, but after that, it was fine,” Chahar said.

Alongside Chahar, Indian captain KL Rahul also made a return to the XI for the first time since early February; however, he didn't get to bat in the game.

India will meet the hosts in the 2nd ODI on Saturday.