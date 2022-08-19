Shikhar Dhawan receives 'Love Bite' during IND vs ZIM 1st ODI, shares pic on Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is well renowned for his witty takes on and off the field. Recently, Dhawan captained India during the ODI leg of the West Indies tour, wherein he had plenty of light moments, including the 'We are champion' celebration inside the dressing after the series win.

Earlier, he had also shared a video featuring Team India coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of his teammates taking the viral 'hey' challenge on Instagram, which trended all over the internet. On similar lines, Dhawan again treated his fans to a unique sight.

The veteran left-hander took to Instagram and shared a picture of his 'love bite'. Dhawan revealed that he got the 'love bite' during the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe on Thursday in Harare.

The player who is renowned by his nickname 'Gabbar' took to his Instagram stories, to share a picture of his left arm wherein he got hit by the ball, and a lump appeared on his hand. Dhawan called it 'ball love bite'.

Take a look:

Talking about the first ODI, Dhawan continued his rich vein of form as he scored yet another fifty to help India to a memorable 10-wicket win.

The Men in Blue absolutely dominated Zimbabwe in all departments as they got the hosts all out for 189, before chasing down the required total without breaking a sweat.

Both Dhawan and Shubman Gill scored 80-odd runs as India won the game with nearly 20 overs remaining. Dhawan even praised Gill and said that he feels like a 'youngster' batting alongside Gill.

"I am enjoying batting with the youngster [Gill] and I feel like a youngster too. I enjoyed the consistency from West Indies. I knew that once I was set, I would go after the bowlers. I wanted to rotate the strike as well and then was to accelerate. My rhythm with Gill has settled nicely. The way he bats and times the ball is lovely to watch. He has shown the consistency in converting fifties into bigger fifties," the southpaw said after the match.

The second ODI between India and Zimbabwe is scheduled for Saturday, August 20, as India will be looking to wrap up the series with another clinical display.