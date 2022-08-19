Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Shikhar Dhawan receives 'Love Bite' during IND vs ZIM 1st ODI, shares pic on Instagram

Shikhar Dhawan on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a picture of the 'Love bite' he received during the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 07:50 AM IST

Shikhar Dhawan receives 'Love Bite' during IND vs ZIM 1st ODI, shares pic on Instagram
Shikhar Dhawan

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan is well renowned for his witty takes on and off the field. Recently, Dhawan captained India during the ODI leg of the West Indies tour, wherein he had plenty of light moments, including the 'We are champion' celebration inside the dressing after the series win. 

Earlier, he had also shared a video featuring Team India coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of his teammates taking the viral 'hey' challenge on Instagram, which trended all over the internet. On similar lines, Dhawan again treated his fans to a unique sight. 

The veteran left-hander took to Instagram and shared a picture of his 'love bite'. Dhawan revealed that he got the 'love bite' during the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe on Thursday in Harare. 

READ| IND vs ZIM: Watch Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Shikhar Dhawan dancing off the jet lag

The player who is renowned by his nickname 'Gabbar' took to his Instagram stories, to share a picture of his left arm wherein he got hit by the ball, and a lump appeared on his hand. Dhawan called it 'ball love bite'. 

Take a look:

Screenshot-610

Talking about the first ODI, Dhawan continued his rich vein of form as he scored yet another fifty to help India to a memorable 10-wicket win. 

The Men in Blue absolutely dominated Zimbabwe in all departments as they got the hosts all out for 189, before chasing down the required total without breaking a sweat. 

READ| 'We are champion': BCCI shares video of Team India players celebrating ODI series win

Both Dhawan and Shubman Gill scored 80-odd runs as India won the game with nearly 20 overs remaining. Dhawan even praised Gill and said that he feels like a 'youngster' batting alongside Gill. 

"I am enjoying batting with the youngster [Gill] and I feel like a youngster too. I enjoyed the consistency from West Indies. I knew that once I was set, I would go after the bowlers. I wanted to rotate the strike as well and then was to accelerate. My rhythm with Gill has settled nicely. The way he bats and times the ball is lovely to watch. He has shown the consistency in converting fifties into bigger fifties," the southpaw said after the match. 

The second ODI between India and Zimbabwe is scheduled for Saturday, August 20, as India will be looking to wrap up the series with another clinical display. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi reports 1,964 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 9.42%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.