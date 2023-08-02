Headlines

Haryana: Fresh violence in Gurugram Sector 70, tensions run high after Nuh communal clashes; 5 dead

IND vs WI: India outclass West Indies with 200-run win in third ODI to seal series

Traders Union experts selected the Top Forex Brokers in 2023

Options Trading for Beginners

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on box office failure of his last four films: 'It's like a jigsaw puzzle'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Haryana: Fresh violence in Gurugram Sector 70, tensions run high after Nuh communal clashes; 5 dead

IND vs WI: India outclass West Indies with 200-run win in third ODI to seal series

Traders Union experts selected the Top Forex Brokers in 2023

Food to eat to reduce eye pain

Diabetes to weight loss: Health benefits of Dalia

Top 10 companies with highest market cap

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

DNA: Ocean's color changing as a consequence of climate change; reveals MIT study

DNA: Communal Clashes in Haryana's Nuh Leaves Many Dead, Hundreds Injured

Dream Girl 2 Trailer Review: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as 'Pooja', Ananya Panday shines as 'Pari'

Nick Jonas gives glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's birthday celebrations, shares cute moment with Malti in July photo dump

AI-generated video replaces Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor in Hollywood blockbuster Barbie

Taapsee Pannu shares hilarious video of comedians roasting her on 36th birthday, asks 'baahar police toh nahi aayi'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs WI: India outclass West Indies with 200-run win in third ODI to seal series

Despite India's dominating finish to win the series, questions remain ahead of the ODI World Cup later this year.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 06:42 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India beat West Indies by 200 runs in the third ODI here on Tuesday to win the series 2-1. India amassed 351 for five against West Indies after being put in to bat.

The major contributions came from Ishan Kishan (77), Shubman Gill (85), Sanju Samson (51) and stand-in-skipper Hardik Pandya (70 not out).

In response, the West Indies collapsed to 50 for six before being all out for 151 in 35.3 overs. Pacer Mukesh Kumar was the pick of India's bowlers.

Brief scores:

India 351/5 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 77, Shubman Gill 85, Sanju Samson 51; Romario Shepherd 2/73).

West Indies 151 all out in 35.3 overs (Alick Athanaze 32; Mukesh Kumar 3/30, Shardul Thakur 4/37).

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Haryana violence: Fresh violence erupts in Gurugram, other regions, shops set ablaze by mobs in Sector 66

Manipur violence: Amid atrocities, why Kuki leaders and BJP MLAs are demanding three separate UTs?

Railway cop shooting spree: Officials say motive unclear, read details of FIR against RPF constable Chetan Singh

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

This actress was born in famous family, tried to end her life twice, dated Shekhar Kapur, is a superstar, who is she?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

Janhvi Kapoor dazzles in shimmery gown with plunging neckline at Animal Ball, sexy photos go viral

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE