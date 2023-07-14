IND vs WI: Full list of records broken by Ashwin, Jaiswal and Team India in 1st Test

In addition to Jaiswal's remarkable achievement, Team India has also shattered several records during this Test match.

Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal made an impressive debut in the first Test between West Indies and India at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica on Thursday, scoring a remarkable century. The 21-year-old has showcased his exceptional talent by accumulating a total of 1845 runs in 15 First Class matches, boasting an impressive average of 80.21.

This outstanding record includes an impressive nine centuries and two half-centuries. Jaiswal's remarkable performance has earned him the honor of being the 306th player to represent India in Test matches.

In addition to Jaiswal's remarkable achievement, Team India has also shattered several records during this Test match.

Most bowled dismissals

Ashwin has now become the Indian bowler with the highest number of bowled dismissals in the longest format of the game. This off-spinner has surpassed the record set by the legendary Anil Kumble, who had 94 bowled dismissals to his name. Ashwin has currently castled the batters on 95 occasions, placing him one step ahead.

5th five-wicket haul in IND vs WI Tests

Ashwin has now earned a prestigious spot on the list of elite bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in India vs West Indies Tests. The legendary Windies bowler, Malcolm Marshall, leads the pack with an impressive six five-wicket hauls. Ashwin, along with the esteemed Harbhajan Singh, shares the second position with five five-wicket hauls to their names.

Indian batters with century on Test debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal has become the 17th Indian batsman to achieve a century on his debut. The most recent addition to this prestigious list was Shreyas Iyer, who accomplished this feat against New Zealand in Kanpur. Prior to Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw became the 15th player to achieve this remarkable milestone by scoring a hundred in 2018.

Youngest batter to score a 150 on Test debut

Yashasvi Jaiswal has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the fifth youngest batsman to score 150 runs on his Test debut. At the tender age of 21 years and 196 days, Jaiswal showcased his exceptional talent right from the start of the Test match. It is worth noting that Javed Miandad holds the record for the youngest batsman to achieve this milestone. Miandad achieved this feat for Pakistan against New Zealand in Lahore back in 1976, when he was just 19 years and 119 days old.

Highest score by an Indian on debut in Men’s Tests

Jaiswal's remarkable score of 171 on his Test debut ranks as the third highest ever achieved by an Indian player. Shikhar Dhawan currently holds the top spot with his outstanding 187 against Australia, closely followed by Rohit Sharma's impressive 177 against West Indies in 2013.

Youngest Indian to score a century on Test debut

The 21-year-old Jaiswal is the fourth-youngest Indian male to score a century on debut after Prithvi Shaw (18 years, 329 days), Abbas Ali Baig (20 years, 126 days) and Gundappa Vishwanath (20 years, 276 days).

700 international wickets

However, the most significant record among many others was Ravichandran Ashwin's remarkable achievement of reaching 700 international wickets. As a specialist in the carrom-ball technique, Ashwin accomplished this feat by dismissing Alzarri Joseph, marking his third victim. With a current tally of 702 international wickets, Ashwin now trails only behind Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble among Indian bowlers.

Kumble's impressive record stands at 956 wickets, placing him tantalizingly close to surpassing Harbhajan on the all-time list. Harbhajan, on the other hand, boasts a commendable total of 711 international wickets to his name.

Highest opening partnership for India against the West Indies in the Caribbean

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal's remarkable 229-run opening partnership in the first Test has set a new record for an Indian opening pair against the West Indies. This outstanding achievement surpasses the previous record of 159 runs held by Virender Sehwag and Wasim Jaffer.

Highest opening partnership in away Tests for India

The 229-run partnership between India's openers has shattered the previous record for the highest runs scored for the first wicket in away tests for India. This remarkable feat surpasses the previous record set by Sunil Gavaskar and Chetan Chauhan, who had scored 213 runs in England.

