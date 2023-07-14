Headlines

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, lord Shiva mantra and more

Neither Tiger vs Pathaan nor Suhana Khan's film, this is what Shah Rukh Khan will do after Dunki

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to achieve this huge milestone in Test cricket

Meet Mohandas Pai, former Infosys CFO, who has joined Byju as...

PM Modi receives Proust's novels, replica of Charlemagne's chessmen and more from French President Macron

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sawan Shivratri 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, bhog, lord Shiva mantra and more

Neither Tiger vs Pathaan nor Suhana Khan's film, this is what Shah Rukh Khan will do after Dunki

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to achieve this huge milestone in Test cricket

Dengue cases rise in Delhi: 10 foods to eat for fast recovery

5 lucrative 'Side Hustles' that generates over Rs 300 cr annually for Virat Kohli

8 takeaways from Akshay Kumar's diet and fitness

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

ISRO launches GSLV NVS-1 Navic, next-gen navigational satellite

BJP’s defeat in Karnataka is also a defeat of capitalism: Tejashwi Yadav

Bengal Panchayat Poll Violence | Trinamool vs BJP | PM Modi In Telangana | News Wrap, July 7

Neither Tiger vs Pathaan nor Suhana Khan's film, this is what Shah Rukh Khan will do after Dunki

Lapataganj's Chaurasia aka Arvind Kumar dies of heart attack, co-star Rohitashv Gour confirms actor's demise

Priyanka Chopra comes to stuntwoman's rescue after she buys fake tickets for Beyonce concert

HomeCricket

india

IND vs WI: Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to achieve this huge milestone in Test cricket

This remarkable achievement came in his 110th Test match, solidifying his position among the all-time greats of the game.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 10:00 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli has achieved yet another remarkable milestone in his illustrious career, surpassing the legendary opener Virender Sehwag to become the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket. This extraordinary feat was accomplished during the ongoing first Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica.

With a total of 8,515 runs, Kohli has shattered Sehwag's previous record of 8,503 runs in Test matches. This remarkable achievement came in his 110th Test match, solidifying his position among the all-time greats of the game.

Kohli now joins the elite company of iconic cricketers. Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with a remarkable 15,921 runs, followed by Rahul Dravid with 13,288 runs. Sunil Gavaskar, the first player to reach the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, holds the third spot with 10,122 runs, while VVS Laxman is fourth with 8,781 runs.

Since his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011, Kohli has been a consistent force in the Indian batting lineup. With over 8,000 Test runs at an impressive average of 48.72 and a strike rate of 55.34, he has amassed 28 centuries and 28 fifties. Notably, his unbeaten 254* against South Africa in 2019 remains his highest score in red-ball cricket.

READ| Former Australian coach Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as Lucknow Super Giants head coach

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Soundarya, Karnataka's first AI-generated news presenter introduced to South India audience

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

Apple iPhone 14 Pro gets massive Flipkart discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day Sale, over Rs 51,000 off

This Indian movie made in Rs 5 crore has collected over Rs 30 crore at box office in 11 days

Orhan Awatramani dons pink co-ord set worth Rs 1.50 lakh at 'Barbie' film launch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE