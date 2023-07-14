IND vs WI: Virat Kohli surpasses Virender Sehwag to achieve this huge milestone in Test cricket

This remarkable achievement came in his 110th Test match, solidifying his position among the all-time greats of the game.

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli has achieved yet another remarkable milestone in his illustrious career, surpassing the legendary opener Virender Sehwag to become the fifth-highest run-scorer for India in Test cricket. This extraordinary feat was accomplished during the ongoing first Test against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica.

With a total of 8,515 runs, Kohli has shattered Sehwag's previous record of 8,503 runs in Test matches. This remarkable achievement came in his 110th Test match, solidifying his position among the all-time greats of the game.

Virat Kohli has surpassed Virender Sehwag to become India's 5th highest run scorer in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/8ECkbusnBS — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2023

Kohli now joins the elite company of iconic cricketers. Sachin Tendulkar leads the list with a remarkable 15,921 runs, followed by Rahul Dravid with 13,288 runs. Sunil Gavaskar, the first player to reach the 10,000-run mark in Test cricket, holds the third spot with 10,122 runs, while VVS Laxman is fourth with 8,781 runs.

Since his Test debut against the West Indies in 2011, Kohli has been a consistent force in the Indian batting lineup. With over 8,000 Test runs at an impressive average of 48.72 and a strike rate of 55.34, he has amassed 28 centuries and 28 fifties. Notably, his unbeaten 254* against South Africa in 2019 remains his highest score in red-ball cricket.

