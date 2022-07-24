'Budget kum hai kya': Fans spot Deepak Hooda wearing Prasidh Krishna's jersey, see best reactions

Avesh Khan made his debut for Team India in the second ODI against West Indies on Sunday, replacing Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. However, netizens spotted something peculiar during the match. Deepak Hooda who provided India with their first breakthrough was spotted wearing a taped jersey.
Fans speculated that Hooda might have been wearing Krishna's jersey as the number '24' was earlier donned by the latter in the previous match.
This prompted some hilarious reactions from netizens. While some users poked fun at BCCI by asking them about their budget, others, said Hooda donned number 24 because of his 'friendship' with Krunal Pandya.
Check how netizens reacted:
@BCCI please explain why Deepak Hooda wearing Prasidh Krishna jersey? — Tausif Shaikh (@tausifs27167428) July 24, 2022
Deepak Hooda wearing jersey number 24. You know who else wore that number ..Krunal Pandya— Bharath (@carromball_) July 24, 2022
@CricCrazyJohns why @HoodaOnFire wearing prashidh
Krishnas shirt?? pic.twitter.com/6SH5tfXyjQ — Tanmaya rohitians (@tanmaya_panda45) July 24, 2022
Deepak Hooda wears prasidh krishna’s jersey
#IndvsWI #deepakhooda #prasidhkrishna @prasidh43 @DeepakHooda5555 pic.twitter.com/VJMvgvRCVx — Nabiul Ahamed (@NabiulAhamed6) July 24, 2022
Why deepak hooda wear prasidh krishan jersey,
Budget kam hai kya — akshay pradhan (@akshaypradhan03) July 24, 2022
This is not the hooda's jersey
So what happened with his jersey @md_786firdaush @asadfarooquee @BCCI @ICC pic.twitter.com/Ruo8NdFSPF— afz crazy (@mdafroz511) July 24, 2022
Meanwhile, Hooda got his maiden ODI wicket earlier in the West Indies innings by dismissing Kyle Mayers to provide the Men in Blue with their first breakthrough.
The Caribbean side having chosen to bat first, had scored 177/3 after 33 overs.