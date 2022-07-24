Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'Budget kum hai kya': Fans spot Deepak Hooda wearing Prasidh Krishna's jersey, see best reactions

Deepak Hooda was spotted wearing a taped jersey which fans claimed belonged to Prasidh Krishna. Check how Twitterati reacted to the incident.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 09:20 PM IST

'Budget kum hai kya': Fans spot Deepak Hooda wearing Prasidh Krishna's jersey, see best reactions
Deepak Hooda spotted wearing Prasidh Krishna's jersey, fans ask 'Budget kum hai kya'

Avesh Khan made his debut for Team India in the second ODI against West Indies on Sunday, replacing Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. However, netizens spotted something peculiar during the match. Deepak Hooda who provided India with their first breakthrough was spotted wearing a taped jersey. 

Fans speculated that Hooda might have been wearing Krishna's jersey as the number '24' was earlier donned by the latter in the previous match. 

This prompted some hilarious reactions from netizens. While some users poked fun at BCCI by asking them about their budget, others, said Hooda donned number 24 because of his 'friendship' with Krunal Pandya. 

READ| IND vs WI: Deepak Hooda gets wicket of Kyle Mayers, netizens flood Twitter with memes

Check how netizens reacted:

Meanwhile, Hooda got his maiden ODI wicket earlier in the West Indies innings by dismissing Kyle Mayers to provide the Men in Blue with their first breakthrough. 

The Caribbean side having chosen to bat first, had scored 177/3 after 33 overs. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
16-year-old girl stabs a differently-abled man to death in Chhatisgarh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.