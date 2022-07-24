Search icon
IND vs WI: Deepak Hooda gets wicket of Kyle Mayers, netizens flood Twitter with memes

Deepak Hooda provided Team India with a major breakthrough as he picked up his maiden ODI wicket to get rid of Kyle Mayers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

Deepak Hooda picked up his maiden ODI wicket during the second ODI between India and West Indies in Trinidad on Sunday. Hooda, who usually chips in with the bat, turned into an all-rounder as he dismissed Kyle Mayers who was looking threatening. 

The West Indies openers dominated the proceedings from the get-go after skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to bat first. The opening pair put up a 65-run stand for the first wicket, with Indian pacers failing to impress. 

Hooda meanwhile drew first blood as he got the wicket of Mayers to get the Men in Blue back into the contest. A video of Hooda's maiden ODI wicket has gone viral on social media. 

Watch:

More to follow... 

