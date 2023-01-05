IND vs SL 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I match in Pune

IND vs SL, 2nd T20I

The second T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Thursday (January 5) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The opening game went down to the wire, with India defeating Sri Lanka by two runs.

The Indian batters attempted to play attacking cricket, but wickets continued to fall. India had lost five wickets and scored only 101 runs by the conclusion of the 15th over. Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel combined 68 runs for the sixth wicket, allowing India to score 162 runs. Apart from Kasun Rajitha, all Sri Lankan bowlers took one wicket, with spinners playing an important role.

During the chase, Sri Lanka lost two wickets before the powerplay ended, and by the 11th over, half of the team had returned to the pavilion. Dasun Shanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Chamika Karunaratne of the lower middle order saved the sinking ship.

Sri Lanka needed 13 runs to win in the final over. Karunaratne smashed a six on the third delivery, reducing the necessary runs to five. Axar Patel, on the other hand, only allowed two runs on the final three balls to send the side home.

Both sides had their own concerns in the opening game, which they will try to overcome in future games. The biggest worry is Sri Lanka's middle order's failure to score runs. In addition, the speed attack appeared inexperienced, and the spinners came through for the squad.

The Indian team is coping with the same issues it has been dealing with in recent years. The team requires a proper finisher, yet management continues to present a middle-order batter as the finisher. Spinners have also failed to limit run flow and pick wickets in the middle overs, as shown in the previous game. In the absence of Arshdeep Singh, the inexperienced pace attack lacked the X-factor.

Match Details

India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I

Date: Thursday, January 5, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Dream11 Prediction – IND vs SL 2nd T20I match

Wicket-Keeper: Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Deepak Hooda

All-Rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Shivam Mavi, Maheesh Theekshana, Umran Malik

IND vs SL 2nd T20I My Dream11 team

Kusal Mendis, Ishan Kishan (VC), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Hardik Pandya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Deepak Hooda, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

READ| Meet Jitesh Sharma, Punjab Kings batter who replaces Sanju Samson for remaining T20Is against Sri Lanka