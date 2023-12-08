IND vs SA: Team India kickstarts practice in Durban ahead of first T20I showdown

Headlines

Breaking: TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query row

India allows export of non-basmati rice to another 5 countries

Assam Rifles conducts fourth Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 at USI, Delhi

Steve Jobs once signed a Rs 35 cheque in 1976, it now fetched more than Rs 30,00,000

Give at least 48 hours to study ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra: TMC to Lok Sabha Speaker

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Bhupinder Babbal? Voice behind Animal song Arjan Vailly, folk singer from small Punjab town, he was once...

Viral video: Desi bride's stunning dance to 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye' impresses internet, watch

Assam Rifles conducts fourth Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 at USI, Delhi

Before Animal, 6 Bollywood films that glorified toxic red flag characters

Crime against women: 10 Indian states with worst record

Actors who made flop debuts but went on to become Bollywood superstars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Who is Bhupinder Babbal? Voice behind Animal song Arjan Vailly, folk singer from small Punjab town, he was once...

Meet Miss India-turned-actress who is only two films old, has grossed Rs 1600 crore, worked with Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

HomeCricket

Cricket

IND vs SA: Team India kickstarts practice in Durban ahead of first T20I showdown

Team India did not waste any time upon reaching South Africa, Durban, and started with their training on Friday itself, for the first T20I of the three-match series.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 03:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ahead of the first T20I clash on December 10, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, wasted no time as they commenced rigorous training upon their arrival in South Africa. The BCCI shared an official team huddle picture, setting the stage for the upcoming series.

In a strategic move, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Rohit Sharma have been rested for the white-ball formats, slated to join closer to the first Test match. The T20I series will culminate on December 14 in Johannesburg, followed by a three-match ODI series starting on December 17 at the same venue. Additionally, a two-match Test series will begin on December 26 at Centurion.

To navigate the month-long tour comprehensively, Team India's squad comprises 47 players carefully selected across various formats, showcasing their depth and adaptability.

India Squad for South Africa Tour

India’s squad for Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India A squad for the 1st four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shardul Thakur, Pulkit Narang, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Tushar Deshpande.

India Inter-squad three-day match: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Pulkit Narang, Harshit Rana, Shardul Thakur, Sourabh Kumar, Manav Suthar, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini.

India A squad for 3rd four-day match: Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran*, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (C)(wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Akash Deep, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Navdeep Saini.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Hyundai Exter, Venue and other cars to get expensive, company raising prices by…

Animal box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor's film continues to roar, mints Rs 25 crore in India

Meet mystery girl who was seen travelling with star India cricketer Rinku Singh to South Africa, she works as...

'What right does he have to humiliate PM like this': What Pranab Mukherjee told his daughter about Rahul Gandhi

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 16,64,000 crore firm in talks with large sugar mills, plans to invest huge in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE