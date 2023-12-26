Headlines

IND vs SA Pitch Report: Can SuperSport Park's pitch set the stage for an intense 1st Test showdown?

Rain threatens the start of the India vs. South Africa Test in Centurion, with cooler temperatures raising concerns for spinners. If the pitch stays covered due to rain, batting first could be challenging for both teams.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

As South Africa gears up to host India in the crucial Boxing Day Test at Centurion's SuperSport Park, all eyes are on the pitch conditions that could significantly impact the outcome of the match. Scheduled to commence on Tuesday, December 26, this Test holds particular significance for India, aiming for their elusive Test series win in South Africa.

India's recent track record in South Africa, with only four wins in 23 Test matches, adds to the anticipation surrounding this series. Notably, India clinched victory in three of their last five Test encounters against South Africa, including a memorable Boxing Day clash at SuperSport Park during the 2021/22 tour under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian side is poised to showcase a new-look playing XI, with notable absentees such as Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Mohammed Shami. On the South African front, the return of premier pacers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi, who missed the white-ball series against India, adds depth to their bowling attack, with youngster Tristan Stubbs in contention for a Test debut.

SuperSport Park, Centurion Pitch Overview :

Centurion's SuperSport Park traditionally favors pace bowlers in red-ball cricket, and the pitch curator has affirmed that both teams can expect a surface conducive to seam and bounce from Day 1. India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, has also acknowledged the likelihood of extra bounce and seam movement, setting the stage for a challenging encounter for the batsmen.

Historically, pacers have dominated at SuperSport Park, and both teams are anticipated to incorporate extra pace options in their bowling attack for the Boxing Day Test. However, as the ball ages, batsmen are expected to find opportunities to score big runs. Weather conditions might play a crucial role, with rain expected to make an appearance on the first two days. This could result in seamers exploiting moisture on the surface from Day 3 onwards, adding an additional layer of complexity to the game.

In essence, the SuperSport Park pitch is poised to offer an intriguing battle between bat and ball, with seamers relishing the conditions early on and batsmen finding their rhythm as the match progresses. The potential influence of weather dynamics further adds an element of unpredictability, promising an enthralling start to the Test series

SuperSport Park, Centurion - The Numbers Game

Test Stats

Total Test matches - 28

Matches won batting first - 13

Matches won bowling first - 11

Average 1st Inns scores - 329

Average 2nd Inns scores - 316

Average 3rd Inns scores - 230

Average 4th Inns scores - 162

Highest total recorded - 621/10 by South Africa vs Sri Lanka in December 2020

Lowest total recorded - 101/10 by England vs South Africa in February 2003

IND vs SA, 1st Test Squads:

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran

South Africa Test squad: Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Kyle Verreynne (wk)

