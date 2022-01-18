IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs South Africa live in India

Team India came within touching distance of winning their first Test series in South Africa, however, the Proteas defeated the visitors by 7 wickets to shatter the Indian dream. Moreover, just one day after surrendering the Test series, Virat Kohli decided to step down as the Test skipper of the team.

It will be a fresh start for India who will take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series with redemption in their mind. KL Rahul will be leading the ODI team in absence of the injured Rohit Sharma.

The hosts, having won the Test series, will again be happy to take the role of underdogs and try to keep their winning momentum going in the ODI series as well. With so much at stake, the first ODI in Boland Park thus becomes a match you simply cannot afford to miss.

Here is all you need to know about India vs South Africa 1st ODI:

When and what time will the first ODI match between India vs South Africa start?

The first ODI match between India vs South Africa will be played on January 19 at 02:00 PM IST.

Where will the first ODI match between India vs South Africa take place?

The first ODI match between India vs South Africa will be held at Boland Park in Paarl.

Which channel will telecast the first ODI match between India vs South Africa in India?

The first ODI match India vs South Africa will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch the live streaming of the first ODI match between India vs South Africa in India?

The first ODI match between India vs South Africa will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads:

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini