From KL Rahul to Jasprit Bumrah, 5 Team India players nurtured by Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli recently announced his decision to step down as the skipper of the Test team. In a matter of three-month, the powerful all-format captain will now play for India as just another player. Despite this, his accolades as skipper of Team India cannot be overlooked. Virat stepped down as the most successful Test captain in Indian history, and during his tenure players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah etc made their international bow and would go on to thrive in Indian colours. Here are 5 Indian players nurtured by Virat Kohli under his captaincy: