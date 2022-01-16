Anushka Sharma reveals what MS Dhoni told Virat Kohli on becoming Test captain in 2014

Ever since Virat Kohli made the announcement of him relinquishing the Test captaincy, he has been on the receiving end of wishes and congratulatory notes from all quarters. Earlier on Sunday, Kohli's better-half Anushka Sharma penned an emotional post for her hubby, wherein she revealed how former Indian skipper MS Dhoni reacted after Kohli was handed the captaincy in Test cricket.

Kohli, who is known to share a strong bond with Dhoni, had thanked the latter in his post on Saturday when he announced his decision.

Kohli wrote, "A big thank you to MS Dhoni who believed in me as a Captain and found me to be an able individual who could take Indian Cricket forward."

On Sunday, Anushka Sharma penned an emotional post for her husband, wherein she revealed how she, along with Dhoni and Virat sat down to have a chat on the day Kohli was named Team India's Test skipper.

Anushka also mentioned how Dhoni jokingly said to Virat that he would be having more grey hair in his beard, after the added responsibility. She also hailed Virat for his growth and commitment to the job since being named captain of the team.

"I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket," wrote Anushka. Her post further read, "I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it."

"Since that day, I’ve seen more than just your beard turning grey. I’ve seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I’m more proud of the growth you achieved within you," wrote Anushka her emotional post.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli was handed the reins in Test cricket, after MS Dhoni announced his retirement midway through the Test series versus Australia in 2014.

India had already lost the first two games, after which Dhoni announced his retirement from the longest format, and Kohli was thus handed captaincy, however, he couldn't prevent India from losing the four-match Test series 0-3.