IPL 2022 mega auction: KL Rahul to be named captain of THIS IPL franchise

It's been coming, KL Rahul has been heavily linked to the RPSG-group owned Lucknow based franchise and as per the latest reports, the 29-year-old is all but set to lead the new franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

A league official close to the development informed news agency PTI that KL Rahul is on the verge of being named skipper of the unnamed Lucknow based franchise. The RP- Sanjiv Goenka group owned franchise, will also add two other players to its draft besides KL Rahul.

Those two players will are likely to be Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and India's uncapped youngster Ravi Bishnoi as per reports. While KL Rahul earlier played for Punjab Kings (PBKS) he wasn't keen to stay and had wanted a fresh start. He will be joined in Lucknow by Bishnoi who also plied his trade at Punjab Kings, while Stoinis was with Delhi Capitals (DC) last year.

For the unversed, RPSG Group had shelled out Rs 7090 crore to buy the Lucknow franchise, after two new franchises were added to the eight existing teams of the IPL roster.

CVC Capital group-owned Ahmedabad based franchise has also finalised their draft picks with Hardik Pandya set to lead the venture. The two new teams have all but finalised their three draft picks and will head to the IPL 2022 mega auction slated to be held in February to complete the purchase of their remaining squads.

KL Rahul is currently filling in as captain for Team India in the absence of Rohit Sharma. Team India will be playing a three-match ODI series versus South Africa, of which, the first game will be played on Wednesday.