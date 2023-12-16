IND vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

IND vs SA Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for India vs South Africa.

With the T20I series between India and South Africa tied at 1-1, the focus now shifts to the 50-over format. The first of the three ODIs, featuring the two strongest teams from the recently concluded World Cup, will kick off in Johannesburg on Sunday, December 17. Both teams will introduce some fresh faces as several senior players have been given a break from the white ball leg.

The side led by KL Rahul will be without the services of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Mohammed Shami. However, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson will make a comeback to the team after a long hiatus. On the other hand, the home team has decided to rest Temba Bavuma, allowing Aiden Markram to continue leading the side.

Match Details

South Africa vs India, 1st ODI

Venue: New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Date & Time: 17th December, 1:30 PM IST

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen, KL Rahul

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj (VC), Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

IND vs SA My Dream11 team

KL Rahul, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (c), Keshav Maharaj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nandre Burger

