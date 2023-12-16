Suryakumar Yadav shares cryptic post after Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians skipper

Pandya recently returned to MI from the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a lucrative all-cash trade deal.

After Hardik Pandya was announced as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians, a mysterious post from Suryakumar Yadav appeared on social media. Yadav tweeted a broken heart emoji, seemingly in response to the management's decision to remove Rohit Sharma from the captaincy.

It is worth noting that Yadav was the vice-captain of MI in the previous IPL and had even led the team in a few matches when Rohit played as an Impact player. The team officially announced this leadership transition on their social media platforms on Friday. It is interesting to mention that Pandya recently returned to MI from the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a lucrative all-cash trade deal.

— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 16, 2023

Pandya made a move to the Titans prior to the IPL 2022 season, where he emerged victorious in the inaugural season and secured the runners-up position in the 2023 campaign. However, Pandya initially began his IPL journey with MI, who managed to acquire him at a bargain price of Rs 10 lakh in 2015.

Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance, Mumbai Indians said, "It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin (Tendulkar) to Harbhajan (Singh) and Ricky (Ponting) to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season."

