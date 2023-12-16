Headlines

Meet Shark Tank India’s new Shark, owner of $1 billion company, who raised $30 million from investors

IND vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

'What India needs today is a bomb': Social media posts of security breach suspect Lalit Jha under scrutiny

Suryakumar Yadav shares cryptic post after Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians skipper

'A partnership for future': PM Modi, Oman Sultan adopt new joint vision

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Shark Tank India’s new Shark, owner of $1 billion company, who raised $30 million from investors before start-up

IND vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

'What India needs today is a bomb': Social media posts of security breach suspect Lalit Jha under scrutiny

8 oldest dog breeds in the world

New captains in IPL 2024

Players with most POTM awards in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Meet Shark Tank India’s new Shark, owner of $1 billion company, who raised $30 million from investors before start-up

Not Saif Ali Khan, but this superstar was Vishal Bhardwaj's first choice to play Langda Tyagi in Omkara

Anup Ghoshal, Tujhse Naraz Nahi Zindagi singer, passes away at 77; Mamta Banerjee extends condolences

HomeCricket

Cricket

Suryakumar Yadav shares cryptic post after Rohit Sharma's removal as Mumbai Indians skipper

Pandya recently returned to MI from the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a lucrative all-cash trade deal.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 03:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Hardik Pandya was announced as the new captain of the Mumbai Indians, a mysterious post from Suryakumar Yadav appeared on social media. Yadav tweeted a broken heart emoji, seemingly in response to the management's decision to remove Rohit Sharma from the captaincy.

It is worth noting that Yadav was the vice-captain of MI in the previous IPL and had even led the team in a few matches when Rohit played as an Impact player. The team officially announced this leadership transition on their social media platforms on Friday. It is interesting to mention that Pandya recently returned to MI from the Gujarat Titans (GT) in a lucrative all-cash trade deal.

Pandya made a move to the Titans prior to the IPL 2022 season, where he emerged victorious in the inaugural season and secured the runners-up position in the 2023 campaign. However, Pandya initially began his IPL journey with MI, who managed to acquire him at a bargain price of Rs 10 lakh in 2015.

Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance, Mumbai Indians said, "It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin (Tendulkar) to Harbhajan (Singh) and Ricky (Ponting) to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season."

READ| Watch: Suryakumar Yadav spotted getting angry at Arshdeep Singh in team bus after 3rd T20I, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

BJP hits back after JD(U) cancels Nitish Kumar's rally in Uttar Pradesh, says 'it is because...'

IND vs SA, 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs South Africa match

Major setback for India as star player likely to miss South Africa Test series

Meet college dropout who left India with Rs 50 and earned Rs 15000 crore

Meet Shark Tank India’s new Shark, owner of $1 billion company, who raised $30 million from investors before start-up

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE