IND vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup: Sidra Ameen takes a stunner on boundary to dismiss Shafali Verma - Watch

India have lost their opening batters, Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia, in a 150-run chase against Pakistan in the opening match of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup.

Shafali Verma who was looking in a good position was dismissed for 33 runs by Nashra Sandhu in the 10th over of the India innings.

Verma danced down the track looking to collect the first maximum of the innings, but didn't get enough power on the shot. Sidra Amin took a stunning catch right in front of the rope at the straight boundary.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur are at the crease, ready to take on the challenge of chasing down Pakistan's 150-run target. Earlier, Pakistan's skipper Bismah Maroof and Ayesha Naseem put on a stellar performance, with Maroof scoring 68* off 55 balls and Naseem 43* off 25 balls.

India's bowlers made a strong start, reducing Pakistan to 68/4 in 12.1 overs, but the Pakistani duo managed to stage an incredible comeback. Now, it's up to Rodrigues and Kaur to see if they can take India to victory.

