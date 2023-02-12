Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

IND vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup: Sidra Ameen takes a stunner on boundary to dismiss Shafali Verma - Watch

Shafali Verma scored 33 runs in 25 balls in a chase of 150.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 09:23 PM IST

IND vs PAK Women's T20 World Cup: Sidra Ameen takes a stunner on boundary to dismiss Shafali Verma - Watch
Image Source: Twitter/ Screengrab

India have lost their opening batters, Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia, in a 150-run chase against Pakistan in the opening match of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup. 

Shafali Verma who was looking in a good position was dismissed for 33 runs by Nashra Sandhu in the 10th over of the India innings.

Verma danced down the track looking to collect the first maximum of the innings, but didn't get enough power on the shot. Sidra Amin took a stunning catch right in front of the rope at the straight boundary.

Watch: 


Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur are at the crease, ready to take on the challenge of chasing down Pakistan's 150-run target. Earlier, Pakistan's skipper Bismah Maroof and Ayesha Naseem put on a stellar performance, with Maroof scoring 68* off 55 balls and Naseem 43* off 25 balls. 

India's bowlers made a strong start, reducing Pakistan to 68/4 in 12.1 overs, but the Pakistani duo managed to stage an incredible comeback. Now, it's up to Rodrigues and Kaur to see if they can take India to victory.

READ| 'Main dhai sau ke pass hoon, mujhe ball de yaar': Rohit Sharma’s hilarious rant about handling bowlers

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: From MS Dhoni, Dil Bechara, to Kedarnath, a look at late actor's best films
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arijit Singh attend opening ceremony of KIFF 2022, see photos
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Discover 5 amazing health benefits of lemon grass: From reducing inflammation to improving digestion and more
Kajol rings new year by partying with Ajay Devgn, Bobby Deol, other family members, close friends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hits Assam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.