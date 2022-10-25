IND vs PAK: Venkat Prabhu reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin recreates Chennai 28 movie's scene

Venkat Prabhu reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin recreates Chennai 28 movie's scene

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave the world a glimpse of his incredible cricketing sense as he kept his nerve and helped his side over the line as they defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling encounter on Sunday.

The match went down to the last ball, but before that, an incident occurred that prompted a reaction from Chennai 28 movie's director Venkat Prabhu as Ashwin recreated a scene from his film as India prevailed over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash.

The Tamil director was ecstatic as Ashwin was clever enough to leave a delivery going down the leg stump, which was ultimately adjudged as wide as India needed 2 runs to win.

A similar incident was shown in Chennai 28, the movie, where the character moved towards the stump to make the ball wide.

Ashwin unintentionally recreated the scene in real life after he came in the middle to join Virat Kohli, with India needing 2 runs to win on 1 ball. Cleverly, he just left the delivery from Mohammad Nawaz and it went wide.

This presence of mind in such a pressure situation shown by Ashwin thrilled not just Director Venkat Prabhu, but the entire nation.

Check out some of the best reactions to Ashwin's clever trick:

While you celbrate the win, spare a thought for the calmness of Ashwin in playing the wide and not looking for the slog. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 23, 2022

Pandya and DK got out. Then came in Ashwin. Coolly gauged the wide ball. Well left. Scored the final runs. I’ve never witnessed a collective uproar of applause inside an aircraft. All this was happening while we were full throttle on the runway. Great timing by the flight captain — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) October 23, 2022

R Ashwin presence of mind , DK fast running between the wickets is superb, — Prabhudheva (@PDdancing) October 23, 2022

Virat Kohli on Ravi Ashwin - how brilliantly Ashwin did it. pic.twitter.com/1BtFrTDXT3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 24, 2022

It's almost like Ashwin predicted that ball will be down the leg side? October 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was the architect of India's famous win as he played an all-important unbeaten 82 run-knock, which helped te Indian team recover from a spot where they were reduced to 31/4. He stitched together a crucial partnership with Hardik Pandya, and once the latter was dismissed, Ashwin became the hero for showing nerves of steel.