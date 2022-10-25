Search icon
IND vs PAK: Venkat Prabhu reacts as Ravichandran Ashwin recreates Chennai 28 movie's scene

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was hailed all over as he brilliantly left a ball going down the leg stump which was adjudged wide.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

Team India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin gave the world a glimpse of his incredible cricketing sense as he kept his nerve and helped his side over the line as they defeated Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling encounter on Sunday. 

The match went down to the last ball, but before that, an incident occurred that prompted a reaction from Chennai 28 movie's director Venkat Prabhu as Ashwin recreated a scene from his film as India prevailed over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 clash. 

The Tamil director was ecstatic as Ashwin was clever enough to leave a delivery going down the leg stump, which was ultimately adjudged as wide as India needed 2 runs to win. 

A similar incident was shown in Chennai 28, the movie, where the character moved towards the stump to make the ball wide. 

Ashwin unintentionally recreated the scene in real life after he came in the middle to join Virat Kohli, with India needing 2 runs to win on 1 ball. Cleverly, he just left the delivery from Mohammad Nawaz and it went wide. 

This presence of mind in such a pressure situation shown by Ashwin thrilled not just Director Venkat Prabhu, but the entire nation. 

Check out some of the best reactions to Ashwin's clever trick:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was the architect of India's famous win as he played an all-important unbeaten 82 run-knock, which helped te Indian team recover from a spot where they were reduced to 31/4. He stitched together a crucial partnership with Hardik Pandya, and once the latter was dismissed, Ashwin became the hero for showing nerves of steel. 

