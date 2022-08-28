Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling at 145kmph is a rare sight

Image: Screengrab/Disney+ Hotstar

India and Pakistan are wrestling in the Dubai International Stadium for the second match of the Asia Cup 2022. The match has just started but there is already a lot of drama happening.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled the first over against Pakistan but it was striking for more than one reason. Kumar bowled at a speed of 145 kmph and this was a rare sight, because he has been known for his swing than pace. But he constantly hit 145kmph, at least this is what the speedometer displayed.

Kumar has mostly been shown delivering at a speed lesser than 135kmph. But this was a solid jump of 10kmph.

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first.

This Group A clash will see the resumption of greatest rivalry in the world of cricket, which is also the first meeting between India and Pakistan after facing off in the Men’s T20 World Cup last year in the UAE, where Pakistan secured a resounding ten-wicket victory over India, their first such victory in Men’s World Cups.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani

(With inputs from IANS)

READ | Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: This player was the Man of the Match in last encounter