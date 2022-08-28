Ind vs Pak Asia Cup 2022: This player was the Man of the Match in last encounter

Image for representation

India and Pakistan are all set to take on each other in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 in a while from us. The match will be played in Dubai.

However, for the Indian fans it’s difficult to forget what happened last time when the two countries clashed. It was a T20 match in the World Cup 2021. It was played on October 24 at the same stadium.

India batting first scored 151 at the cost of seven wickets. All the Indian batsmen struggled against the quality pace attack by Pakistan. Virat Kohli, also the captain of the team, lead the charge and scored 57 in 49 balls. It was a restrained innings where it was evident that Kohli is under pressure. The only other batsman who made a significant contribution was Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper scored 39 in 30 balls. All other batsmen bit dust.

In response, Pakistan cruised to victory with utmost ease. While Mohammad Rizwan scored 79 off 55 balls, Babar Azam delivered a solid knock of 68 off 52. Pakistan won the match with more than two overs left in the match. Indian bowlers couldn’t get a single wicket.

However, the chief architect of India’s defeat was Shaheen Shah Afridi, the lanky fast bowler who got both Indian openers—KL Rahul and Rahul Sharma—out very early in the game. His overall figure was 3 for 31 in 4 overs. His third victim was Virat Kohli. It was a match winning spell by any standards. Needless to say, his bowling was adjudged worthy of the Man of the Match award.

This time, Afridi is not playing because of leg injury and this may turn the tide in India’s favour.

