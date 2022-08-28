Search icon
IND vs PAK: Sachin Tendulkar's throwback pic to Wasim Jaffer's memes, legends hyped before Asia Cup

Ahead of India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match, former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Jaffer, and Irfan Pathan were all hyped up for the clash.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan, the mother of all rivalries. The two nations where cricket fans can go to any lengths to support their team, and when the two sides return to face each other after a gap of nearly one year, you can expect how much hyped the fans would be. 

And not just the normal fans, in fact, former India cricketers were also very much in the mood on Sunday ahead of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup match. 

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar reminisced the old times before the match, when he used to play, as he took to Twitter to share a throwback picture from his time. 

In the pic shared by Sachin, India and Pakistan players can be seen shaking hands, with Tendulkar mentioning that he simply couldn't wait for the match in Asia Cup to begin. 

"Waiting for the #INDvsPAK match tonight! #AsiaCup2022" wrote Sachin in the caption. 

Elsewhere, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan shared a picture of him celebrating the wicket of a Pakistani batsman, as he asked his followers to name their favourite moment from the India-Pakistan rivalry. 

"Today is another epic #INDvsPAK battle. What’s your fav moment of this rivalry on the park?" wrote Irfan in his Tweet. 

Furthermore, ex-India opener Wasim Jaffer, who reached the milestone of 1 million followers on Twitter, owing to his hilarious memes shared a viral meme about India and Pakistani fans, using a reference to the viral kid 'Hasbulla'. 

In the clip shared by Jaffer, Hasbulla can be seen fighting with his brother, and their father tries to make peace. 

"India and Pakistan fans on social media today #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup," read Jaffer's tweet. 

Indeed, the keyword 'INDvsPAK' was already trending since morning on Sunday, justifying the hype behind the monumental clash. 

