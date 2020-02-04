IND vs NZ Test: Shubman Gill to replace injured Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma in squad but subject to fitness clearance

Shubman Gill will be replacing Rohit Sharma for the Test series against New Zealand, which will commence from February 21. The second Test is scheduled to begin on February 29.

India limited-overs format vice-captain Rohit had sustained a calf injury during the 5th and final T20I where he scored 60 runs before being retired hurt.

“Rohit sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday. He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury,” the BCCI release stated.

“The senior selection committee has named Mayank Agarwal in the ODI squad as Rohit’s replacement.”

NEWS : Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series against New Zealand. Mayank Agarwal has been named as his replacement in the ODI squad. #NZvIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/AUMeCSNfWQ — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

The other player who makes it to the squad despite undergoing an injury is Ishant Sharma.

However, he is subject to passing a fitness test. The pacer injured his ankle in a Ranji Trophy game for Delhi.

The Indian national selectors have also named Prithvi Shaw in the team. Navdeep Saini also finds a place in the squad.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).