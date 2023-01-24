Search icon
IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill smashes Virat Kohli’s record, joins Babar Azam after stellar century

Shubman Gill once again delivered a stellar performance in India vs New Zealand ODI series, smashing yet another century against the team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 05:29 PM IST

Indian batsman Shubman Gill (File photo)

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill once again became the fan favourite after he hit yet another century against New Zealand in the third ODI with Team India. With his stunning performance, he had broken Viral Kohli’s 11-year-old record on the field.

Shubman Gill, who became the star of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI with his exceptional double century, once again stole the show with his performance after he smashed a ton against the team, scoring 112 runs from just 78 balls.

With a score of 112 runs and a strike rate of 143.59, Shubman Gill ended up breaking the world record set by Virat Kohli, by setting the record for scoring the most runs in a three-match series by an Indian batsman. Not just this, but he also equaled Pakistan skipper Babar Azam’s world record.

Apart from breaking the record set by his former captain Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill also equaled the record set by Babar Azam by scoring the 'most number of runs in a 3-match ODI series'. Babar Azam, like Gill, had previously scored a total of 360 runs in a three-match ODI series.

This means that the 23-year-old opening batsman in Team India is only the second batter in the history of the game to have scored more than 350 runs in a 3-match ODI series. Before Shubman Gill and Babar Azam, the world record was held by Bangladesh’s Imrul Kayes at 349 runs.

In the previous match against New Zealand, Shubman Gill ended up scoring a double century and had his eyes set on the double ton once again in this match. Cutting his dream short, Gill was dismissed by New Zealand’s Blair Tickner at 112 runs off 78 balls.

Apart from Shubman Gill, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also ended up scoring in the triple digits in India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI by scoring 101 runs off 85 balls, making this his first century since January 2020.

