IND vs IRE: When and where to watch the crucial Women’s T20 World Cup?

Source: Twitter

After losing to England, the Indian team might have delayed their entry in the semi-finals of the Women T20 World Cup but on Monday they have a last chance to seal the spot or else they have to wait for other results to work in their favour.

India is second in their group and will be playing against Ireland at 6:30 on February 20 (Monday). Harmanpreet Kaur-led India is comparatively strong and are the favorites to win today's match, however, Laura Delany

and co., who have not yet won any games in the tournament, will try their best to put up a strong fight and exit with a win.

India Playing 11

Smriti mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c)

Richa Ghosh(wk), Devika Vaidya,Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad,Renuka Thakur Singh.

Ireland Playing 11

AmyHunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c ), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, (wk), Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul, Cara Murray, Georgina Dempsey.

When and where will the India Women vs Ireland Women match take place?

India Women vs Ireland Women will take place on Monday, February 20 at 6:30 pm IST at Port Elizabeth.

Where to watch the live telecast of India Women vs Ireland Women match in India?

The live telecast of India Women vs Ireland Women will be available on Star Sports in India.

Where to watch the live stream of India Women vs Ireland Women match in India?

The live stream of the India Women vs Ireland Women match will be available on Hotstar in India.