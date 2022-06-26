IND vs IRE: Proud of 'Kaptaan' Hardik Pandya, says Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri

Hardik Pandya with Pankhuri Sharma Pandya

Many people have praised all-rounder Hardik Pandya as he made his captaincy debut for India against Ireland at The Village in Dublin. Especially after his captaincy stint for Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and making sure his side wins the title on their debut season, many had expressed the desire to make Pandya the captain.

While the nation is proud of the all-rounder, Hardik received love from his own family as well. His sister-in-law and Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma Pandya took to Instagram and shared a pic saying, "Humare Pyaare Kaptaan sahab. We are so proud of you".

Talking about leading the side, Hardik Pandya had said, "It's always an honour to lead your country. Who would have thought about this seven months back. Life can change a lot if you put the right mind and if you keep working hard".

The player has made a comeback after a one-year ban which was also plagued with injuries, which saw him go completely off the radar. The cricketer has bounced back in style and was also named India's captain.