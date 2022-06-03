Hardik Pandya labelled 'junior version of MS Dhoni' by Gujarat Titans teammate

Hardik Pandya labelled junior version of MS Dhoni by his Gujarat Titans teammate

In the build-up to IPL 2022, there were a lot of questions regarding Hardik Pandya's fitness, and his captaincy skills as he was handed the reins by Gujarat Titans (GT), having been released by Mumbai Indians (MI). With his four-dimensional performances, Pandya was able to silence all of his critics.

Not only did he contribute with the bat and ball, but he was an immaculate fielder as well, and in IPL 2022, fans also got to see the captaincy side from Pandya.

Many experts have since gone on to compare the all-rounder's calm demeanour to that of MS Dhoni, and the latest player to highlight similarities between the two of them is GT spinner R Sai Kishore, who went to label his skipper Hardik Pandya as the "junior version of MS Dhoni".

READ| IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya emulates MS Dhoni, receives IPL trophy and hands it over to youngsters

The youngster didn't get a game at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when he played for them, but he stated that he learnt a lot from bowling to Dhoni in the nets.

Sai Kishore would go on to make his debut in the cash-rich while playing for the Titans and went on to cement his place in the playing XI, and he even picked up a wicket in the final of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"There are a lot of similarities between the two. Much like Dhoni, Hardik has the knack of getting the best out of his players. Both put the team before themselves and that's what you expect from your leader," said the youngster while speaking to Times of India.

READ| Shreyas Iyer to Virat Kohli, look at super expensive cars owned by Indian cricketers

He continued, "I would call Hardik the junior version of Dhoni."

"Bowling to MS Dhoni at the nets and speaking to him about the game did a world of good for me. My game-reading skills have improved," he added further.

Sai Kishore played five games for GT in IPL 2022, returning a tally of six wickets, with an economy of 7.56.