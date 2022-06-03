Shreyas Iyer to Virat Kohli, look at super expensive cars owned by Indian cricketers

Let's have a look at cricketers who own expensive cars.
Celebrated like a festival in India, cricketers surely are praised when they perform well, be it for the nation or for their franchise. While fans enjoy the sport, the cricketers also receive all the name and fame.
With so much interest in their personal lives, it becomes difficult to be out of the limelight. From the food they eat to what they wear to even in which car they roam, fans love to know everything about their favourite cricketers.
Recently, Shreyas Iyer purchased a luxurious Mercedes SUV priced at INR 2.45 crore. So let's have a look at cricketers who own expensive cars.
1. Shreyas Iyer
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer recently purchased a luxurious Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic SUV at a price of INR 2.45 crore.
The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4Matic is a top variant of the famous G-Wagon series and is powered by an AMG 4.0-litre V8 Biturbo engine. It has an output of 430 kW (585 hp), and a peak torque of 850 Nm. Talking about its speed, it can reach 0 to 100km/h in just 4.5 seconds.
2. Dinesh Karthik
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is a proud owner of the Porsche Cayman S.
The car is an inside-out exceptional artwork and is powered by a 3.4-litre petrol engine that produces 275 PS at 7400 rpm and 340 Nm at 4400 rpm. It is reported that the Porsche Cayman S costed the cricketer 1.78 crores.
3. Hardik Pandya
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 winner Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya loves bling and he owns a Land Rover Range Rover which he got for almost Rs 1.66 crore.
Hardik Pandya also has a Rs 3.73 crore Lamborghini Huracan Evo in addition to luxurious cars and a Mercedes AMG G63.
4. Virat Kohli
Former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has a collection when it comes to Audi cars as he is the brand ambassador for the brand.
He owns the luxurious Audi R8 LMX which costs Rs 2.97 crore. It has a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that produces a maximum power of 570 Bhp and a peak torque of 540 Nm.
5. Yuvraj Singh
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has a collection of cars with his best being the Lamborghini Murcielago LP 640-4 - which is used by the cricketer on a regular basis.
The Murcielago has been driven by Yuvraj Singh around the Buddh International Circuit, the only Formula1 circuit in the country.
Powering it is a 6.5-litre and a V12 petrol engine that produces 631 Bhp and 660 Nm, it cost a whopping Rs 3.5 crore. Disappointingly, the vehicle has been discontinued now.
6. MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni is also an avid car collector and has a collection one being a yellow 1970 Land Rover Series 3 Station Wagon. It was quite a hit from 1971 to 1985 and it either has a 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or a 3.5-litre V8.
He also has a Pontiac Firebird, Hummer H2, Porsche 718 Boxster, Ferrari 599 GTO and Nissan One Ton/4W73.
7. Rohit Sharma
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma also leads a lavish lifestyle and has a luxurious car collection. His first car was Skoda Laura which he had purchased for 12.92 lakh.
He also has Toyota Fortuner, BMW X3, BMW M5 [Formula One version], Mercedes GLS 350d and Lamborghini Urus.