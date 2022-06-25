Search icon
IRE vs IND: Pictures of Hardik Pandya-led Team India gearing up for T20I clash against Ireland

Let's have a look at the team as they practice for the game which will begin on June 26.

  • Jun 25, 2022, 09:31 PM IST

The Indian team is all set to face Ireland in a two-match T20 International series with Hardik Pandya leading the side. The side playing against the country's reserve players.

However, despite fielding a second-string side against Ireland, the Men in Blue will not be taking the host nation lightly.

1. Team India's training session

The members of the Indian team are practising and playing football before the game.

 

(Photo: BCCI Twitter)

2. Team India's coach VVS Laxman

In form batter Dinesh Karthik along with National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman.

 

(Photo: BCCI Twitter)

3. Pacer Umran Malik

Pacers Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, who warmed the bench against the Proteas, may likely debut as well.  

 

(Photo: BCCI Twitter)

4. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

With Yuzvendra Chahal back in form, many are looking forward to seeing the bowler play in the T20 World Cup 2022.

 

(Photo: BCCI Twitter)

5. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson

After a good performance in the IPL 2022, Sanju Samson will be now looking to cement his spot in the Indian team against Ireland.

 

(Photo: BCCI Twitter)

