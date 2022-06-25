IRE vs IND: Pictures of Hardik Pandya-led Team India gearing up for T20I clash against Ireland

Let's have a look at the team as they practice for the game which will begin on June 26.

The Indian team is all set to face Ireland in a two-match T20 International series with Hardik Pandya leading the side. The side playing against the country's reserve players.

However, despite fielding a second-string side against Ireland, the Men in Blue will not be taking the host nation lightly.

Let's have a look at the team as they practice for the game which will begin on June 26.