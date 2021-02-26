IND vs ENG: Ravichandran Ashwin's cryptic tweets leave fans wondering

In a series of tweets on Friday, Ashwin expressed his thoughts talking about 'outbound marketing' and 'ideas being sold'

India's off-spinning all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, who became the fastest Indian bowler to achieve 400 wickets on Thursday, on the second day of the third Test at Narendra Modi Stadium against England, posted a series of tweets on the micro-blogging site, however, they weren't direct tweets. Instead, Ashwin talked about the concepts of 'outbound marketing' and 'ideas being sold' and many couldn't really figure out the context for the tweets and what he really wanted to talk about.

Ashwin wrote, "Products are sold using various marketing strategies and that's an accepted practice! We now live in an era where ideas are also being sold to us and it's a classic example of 'outbound marketing', however, I would like to add that buying ideas being sold to us is like telling us 'you can't think on your own' and here we will teach you how to think and also help you think the way we want you to think. After having played the game at this level for a decade, I can safely say that 'As long as we are going to buy it, they will shove it down our throat'."

"Finally. We can always have and stand by our opinions even if it's against the majority as long as we know that it is our own and not the one thats been sold to us! 'The choice is always ours'," he concluded.

The guesswork started doing the round as to what Ashwin was really talking about. While many still wondered what really triggered this kind of post from Ashwin, some users had their own ideas and what could be the most probable reason for those responses.

"What ticked you off today," one user asked.

But most of them directed to the Yuvraj Singh tweet related to the pitch and conditions at the Motera Stadium, which led to the former all-rounder receiving flak because of his cheeky dig.

"Trying hard to think if this is about all the talk on pitches," another user said.

"Nice payback to critics by @ashwinravi99," a user wrote.

"People selling the idea that the Motera Pitch was poor," a user making sense of it all.

Ashwin, who required 6 wickets before this game to complete the milestone of 400 wickets. Ashwin took three wickets in the first and four in the second and he got rid of Jofra Archer as his 400th victim in the format. Ashwin reached the milestone in just 77 matches, becoming the second fastest bowler to do so after Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who achieved the same feat in 72 matches.