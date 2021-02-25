India vs England, 3rd Test: Ravichandran Ashwin becomes the 4th Indian bowler to claim 400 Test wickets

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the fourth Indian bowler to claim 400 wickets in Test cricket after taking his 3rd wicket in second innings

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became the fourth Indian bowler to claim 400 wickets in Test cricket. Ashwin, who came into this Test match needing six more wickets took three wickets in the first innings and needed three more in the second.

Axar Patel started the wicket count for the Indians in the second innings, taking two wickets in the first three balls of the innings, which got the hosts rolling. Ashwin sprung into the action with the big wicket of star all-rounder Ben Stokes.

It didn't take much time for Ashwin to add a couple of more wickets to his tally as he removed Ollie Pope four overs later. Ashwin had reached 399 wickets with that scalp.

It was a matter of few minutes as he came back to send back Jofra Archer to complete the milestone of 400 Test wickets. Ashwin became the 16th bowler in the world and fourth Indian bowler to achieve the feat. Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh are the three bowlers, who have taken more than 400 wickets in the format.

India continued their dominance in the day-night Test as after conceding a lead of 33 runs in the first innings, they had England 80/9 in the second innings just before the stroke of dinner.