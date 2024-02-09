Twitter
Cricket

IND vs ENG: Big blow to India, star batter may miss last 3 Tests against England

Indian cricket team batter may end up missing the last three Tests against England in the five-match series.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 01:29 PM IST

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer might miss the last three Tests against England due to injuries. A report from Indian Express says he has back stiffness and groin pain while batting, which might keep him out of the remaining matches. The report adds that while other players' kits were sent to Rajkot, Iyer's equipment was sent to his home in Mumbai.

The next possible step for Iyer is expected to be a rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He had back surgery in 2023, and with the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, there's concern about his fitness.

'Iyer has informed the Indian team management and the medical staff that his back gets stiff after playing more than 30 balls and he feels pain in his groin while playing forward defense,' a source told The Indian Express.

'Post surgery, he is facing this issue for the first time so he has been advised to rest for a few weeks. He will head to NCA later.'

Meanwhile, according to a report in the Indian Express, Virat hasn't told the BCCI when he'll be back. However, the selectors will include him in the team once he lets them know he's ready.

'Virat will decide when he wants to make a comeback to the Indian side. He hasn't informed us till now but whenever he decides to play, he will be included in the team,' a BCCI official was quoted.

'While representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention. The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter,' the BCCI had said in a statement after Kohli pulled out of the first two Tests against England.

 

 

