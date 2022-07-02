IND vs ENG 5th Test: Virat Kohli advises Jasprit Bumrah on field placement, fans call him 'leader'

Virat Kohli spotted advising Jasprit Bumrah, fans call him 'leader'

Jasprit Bumrah's first match as captain of the Indian team turned out to be a memorable one as he decked 35 runs off Stuart Broad's over to shatter the world record for most runs in a single over in Test cricket.

Bumrah is filling in the shoes of Rohit Sharma because the latter was ruled out of the rescheduled 5th Test against England after contracting Covid. Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, Bumrah was questioned about taking advice from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma after which he said that their opinion was always going to be valuable.

And so did it happen, on day 2 during England's chase, Virat Kohli was spotted giving some words of wisdom to Bumrah regarding the field placement, after which fans couldn't control their excitement.

Earlier, a video of Kohli had also gone viral from day 2, when he was seen addressing the Team India huddle before England began their chase.

Meanwhile, pictures of Kohli giving advice to Bumrah, have taken over the social media by storm.

Virat Kohli passing his valuable thoughts to captain Bumrah. pic.twitter.com/EwpO3BXL6W — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 2, 2022

Reacting to the picture, fans of Virat Kohli called the 33-year-old 'leader', as he is, one of the most senior members in the dressing room, and a former captain of the side.

Meanwhile, talking about the match, India scored 416 runs in their first innings, courtesy of Rishabh Pant's 146-run knock, combined with Ravindra Jadeja's century and Bumrah provided the icing on the cake, with his 35-run over against Stuart Broad one of the major highlights on day 2.

In reply, England were at 60/3, during the second session, at the time of writing.